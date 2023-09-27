Talking Football with Bengal Jim and Friends: Breaking down the big MNF win!

For the first time since mid-January, we get to talk about a Cincinnati Bengals win! Jimmie, Marc, Jamie, Tom, James and Tony break down the big win against the Rams!

Plus, a rundown of the big Monday night tailgate, featuring former Bengals players and the highlighting of the Ken Anderson Alliance! BJAF always working hard for charity!

Check out the great show and be sure to join live Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET!