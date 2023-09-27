Talking Football with Bengal Jim and Friends: Breaking down the big MNF win!

For the first time since mid-January, we get to talk about a Cincinnati Bengals win! Jimmie, Marc, Jamie, Tom, James and Tony break down the big win against the Rams!
Plus, a rundown of the big Monday night tailgate, featuring former Bengals players and the highlighting of the Ken Anderson Alliance! BJAF always working hard for charity!
Check out the great show and be sure to join live Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET!
If you’re unable to join us live here at Cincy Jungle or YouTube for every episode, all of our podcast content is available here on CJ, the Stitcher, Spotify, iHeart Radio and Google Play Music apps, as well as through Megaphone and, as always, on iTunes! You can also check out the Talking Football episodes on the specific Bengal Jim’s Tailgate Experience YouTube channel. Thanks for listening and go subscribe to our channels to be notified when we’re going live and when new episodes are available!
