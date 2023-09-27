Bengals vs. Titans Injury Report: Joe Burrow goes full; Irv Smith and Charlie Jones out

Following their first win of the season, the Cincinnati Bengals got back to the practice field Wednesday to start preparations for the road trip to Nashville to take on the Tennessee Titans.

Luckily, the injury report for the first practice was a short one for what was essentially a walkthrough day.

Joe Burrow (calf) was listed as a full participant. Burrow clearly hasn’t been himself this season, and the calf is clearly limiting him, but the Bengals’ best chance to win is still with him taking snaps. After playing in Week 3 with no injury setbacks, hopefully, he looks even better this week. While going full on Monday, a rest day or limited participation later in the week wouldn’t be surprising.

Tight end Irv Smith Jr. (hamstring) did not participate in practice after missing last week’s game. On a short week, Smith might miss yet another game.

Wide receiver and punt returner Charlie Jones (thumb) didn’t practice Wednesday, either. Jones has brought a dynamic element to the Bengals’ return game, so hopefully, he is able to suit up by Sunday.

It is a longer report for Tennessee, with seven players showing up.

Players who didn’t participate were linebacker Luke Gifford (hamstring), cornerback Elijah Molden (hamstring), guard Peter Skoronski (abdomen), and defensive tackle Teair Tart (knee). All of those players could be at risk of missing action Sunday.

Wide receiver Treylon Burks (knee) was limited, as were linebacker Harold Landry (knee) and tight end Josh Whyle (illness).

Much to keep an eye on for the opposition this week.