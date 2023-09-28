Cincy Jungle staff picks for Thursday Night Football and open thread

Thursday Night Football will be holding a matchup between the only two teams in the NFC North that have won any games this year. The Detroit Lions will be making their way to Lambeau Field to play the Green Bay Packers.

Both of these teams are 2-1, and a win would give that team a real lead in front of the other in the division. That may become a very valuable path to the playoffs as the NFC has looked surprisingly competitive overall, with 10 of the 16 teams having at least two wins so far this season.

The Lions started the year with a statement win taking down the Kansas City Chiefs. The offense has looked impressive so far this season, getting to at least 20 points each game. This team doesn’t have too much star power, but head coach Dan Campbell has this team playing harder than most you’ll find in the NFL.

The Packers are hoping they have some young budding stars, especially in Jordan Love. So far, he has done enough to put his team in position to win each game. That includes a pretty sizable comeback last week when the Packers scored 18 points in the fourth quarter to win the game. It will be interesting to see if any of that offensive momentum will bleed over into Thursday night’s game.

The underrated aspect of both of these teams is the defenses. Each of them has only allowed the opposing team to score over 20 points once out of three games. Will this be a tough defensive battle, or will the fireworks fly?

Here is how our staff thinks it will go.

