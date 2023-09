Share All sharing options for: Cincinnati Bengals vs. Tennessee Titans 2023: Everything to know for Week 4

Fresh off their first win of the season, the Cincinnati Bengals are back on the road for a Week 4 clash with the Tennessee Titans. Game time is set for 1 pm ET Sunday on FOX. You can stream the game online using FOX Sports and NFL+ (mobile only). DraftKings Sportsbook currently has the Bengals favored by 2.5 points.

Use this stream to keep track of everything related to Bengals vs. Titans.