Bengals News (9/28): Joe Burrow got Aaron Rodgers’ advice on calf injury

Upbeat Joe Burrow Senses Bengals Offense Rounding Into Form

"It will get better each week I don't have a setback," Burrow said. "It's big to get through Monday without any setbacks. That means it will be stronger this week and if I get through this week without having any setbacks, it will be stronger the next week. All you can do is rest it and take time. But I'm going to continue to play and continue to practice and it will get stronger throughout the year."

Quick Hits: Bengals List Joe Burrow Full Participant; Mr. Tennessee Tee Higgins Eyes Another Winning Homecoming; Dr. Lou's Near No-Hitter

"I think, in general, that's what Joe's strength is. That's how he plays," said offensive coordinator Brian Callahan. "He likes to get the ball out, plays on time, he plays fast and not all those plays that we run are always designed to get the ball out quickly. We had plays down the field, trying to hold the ball and take some shots and sometimes Joe feels how the coverage lifts and the ball gets out quickly to a check-down. So I don't think (the injury) really limits us in that regard. I think Joe just does a great job of playing on time and knowing when to get the ball out of his hands at the at the appropriate time."

Former Cincinnati Bengals First Round Pick Billy Price Signs With Dallas Cowboys Practice Squad

Former Bengals first round pick Billy Price is back in the NFL. He signed with the Cowboys practice squad on Wednesday. Price, 28, made 11 starts for the Cardinals last season. He's also spent time with the Giants and had a short stint in New Orleans.

Cincinnati Bengals Practice and Injury Report: Which Rookie Had to Sit Out After Monday Injury?

The team is listing Joe Burrow as a full participant with his calf injury, while rookie wide receiver Charlie Jones (hand) and tight end Irv Smith Jr. (hamstring) were non-participants.

Burrow, Rodgers form bond over shared calf injury histories

"He's dealt with calf issues his whole career and wanted to use him as a resource and get his thoughts, what he might have done," said Burrow, who added that he considered what Rodgers said. "He's been through it, done that. And he was great about it."

Around the league

2023 NFL season: Four things to watch for in Lions-Packers on Prime Video

With the Bears and Vikings stumbling to 0-3 starts, the NFC North appears to be in the hands of the Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers for the time being, with both entering Thursday night’s game at 2-1.

Colts rookie QB Anthony Richardson returns to practice, progressing through concussion protocol

Head coach Shane Steichen told reporters on Wednesday that Richardson will return to practice for the first time since suffering the injury. The rookie QB will take the first-team reps, per Steichen. Indy listed Richardson as a full participant.

Jerry Jones: Cowboys' red-zone struggles 'not a long-range concern'

After scoring touchdowns on three of four red zone trips in Week 1, the Cowboys have cratered the past two weeks, going 2 of 6 in Week 2 and 1 of 5 in Week 3's loss to Arizona. Dallas' 15 red-zone possessions are tops in the NFL, but it's scored TDs on just six of those drives. The Cowboys' 40% conversion rate is tied for the fourth-worst in the NFL through three weeks.

NFL Fantasy 2023 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks for Week 4

Burrow struggled through his calf injury to earn the win over the Rams on Monday Night Football, throwing for 259 yards on 49 attempts. He finished with 8.16 fantasy points and is now averaging 8.9 per game through three weeks. He’s been in single digits twice and is yet to crack 16 fantasy points in a game. Burrow is clearly not right, and it’s evident to anyone who has watched him or glanced at his stats. He has completed just one deep pass this season. Everything is short and quick -- and that’s a tough way to put up fantasy points. He has thrown just two touchdowns this season (along with two interceptions) and there is zero rushing production to compensate.