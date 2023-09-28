Three and Out Podcast: Rams reactions and Titans preview

The Cincinnati Bengals have won their first game of the 2023 season, defeating the LA Rams on Monday Night Football. Just like in 2022, the Bengals are 1-2 heading into Week 4. This week on Three and Out, Kevin and I shared our thoughts on the win over the Rams.

We talked about Joe Burrow’s performance and what we can expect from him moving forward with his injured calf. We also talked about the dominating defensive performance against the Rams.

After we wrapped up the Rams game, we got into the Bengals' upcoming game against the Tennessee Titans in Nashville. We talked about the matchup between the Bengals' defense vs. running back Derrick Henry, quarterback Ryan Tannehill, and wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins.

We also discussed what the Bengals offense will look like in Week 4 as coaches get used to what the hobbled Burrow can do.

You can check out the show below, and remember to subscribe to the Orange and Black Insider here.