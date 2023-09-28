Bengals vs. Titans Injury Report: Charlie Jones and Irv Smith still sidelined

The Cincinnati Bengals held their second practice of the week Thursday as they prepare for the Tennessee Titans.

After Wednesday’s practice was more of a walkthrough for the Bengals after playing just two days earlier, the team had a full practice today, where quarterback Joe Burrow was a full participant. Looks like there’s no doubt he’s playing this week, though it remains to be seen how limited he’ll be by his lingering calf injury.

The news was not so good with tight end Irv Smith Jr. (hamstring) and returner Charlie Jones (thumb), who got a second straight DNP and look unlikely to play in Week 4.

Linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither popped up with a knee issue today, so it will be interesting to see what he’s able to do Friday.

For the Titans, starting guard Peter Skoronski (appendectomy) got another DNP and is unlikely to play this week.

Starting nose tackle Teair Tart went limited after Wednesday’s DNP. Fellow defensive starter Harold Landry (hamstring) went full after being limited Wednesday.

Another defensive starter to monitor is Denico Autry (groin), who went full Wednesday but was limited today. The same is true of star wideout DeAndre Hopkins (ankle). Hopkins has been battling his injury for several weeks now but has yet to miss a game for the Titans.

Standout running back Derrick Henry (toe/rest) got today off and doesn’t appear in any danger of missing Week 4.

The news wasn’t as good with starting receiver Treylon Burks (knee), who was downgraded to DNP after being limited on Wednesday.

Backups Luke Gifford and Elijah Molden got another DNP due to their lingering hamstring injuries.

