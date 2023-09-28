 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Brad Robbins dead last in punting efficiency

Not a great start for the rookie.

By Dadio Makdook
Syndication: The Enquirer Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Cincinnati Bengals had a punting issue last year, and, unfortunately, it showed itself late in the playoffs.

So they went and drafted Brad Robbins out of Michigan in the sixth round of the 2023 Draft.

Well, so far, that hasn’t quite worked out.

According to Puntalytics, which measures punting EPA (read about their method here), Robbins is dead last in punting efficiency.

Yes, we’re only three games into the season, but it’s not a good sign for a team that has struggled to find consistency at the position since longtime punter Kevin Huber started his decline.

Hopefully, Darrin Simmons and the rest of the staff can help Robbins find his footing in the NFL.

