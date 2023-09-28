Bengals players praise Joe Burrow for playing through injury

On Monday night, the Cincinnati Bengals picked up their first win of the season, defeating the Los Angeles Rams, 19-16, at Paycor Stadium.

However, the major storyline was Joe Burrow playing in the game. After a long lead-up throughout last week and plenty of rumors circulating about Burrow’s availability heading into the matchup, seeing Burrow trot out there to lead this offense was exactly what the team needed to get the ball rolling.

His teammates also loved seeing their starting QB lace ‘em up despite his calf injury.

“I think this is him,” wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase told Geoff Hobson of Bengals.com. “He just proved it tonight playing hurt, too. He’s Joe Cool, Joe Brrr. Whatever you want. He’s that guy.”

Ted Karras echoed a similar sentiment as Chase;

“Proud of Joe Burrow. What a maniac he is going out there and gritting out a win on a hurt calf,” said Karras.

Seeing Burrow run out of the tunnel definitely helped lift the spirits of the fanbase and this team. Although it wasn’t the prettiest stat line, a win is a win.

Now the team will turn their attention to the Tennessee Titans. Will Burrow be 100%? Most would guess he won’t be all the way there, but now this team can ride the momentum to hopefully pick up their second win of the year.