Bengals at Titans odds, betting trends, expert predictions, and staff picks for NFL Week 4

The Cincinnati Bengals will be making a trip to Nashville to play the Tennessee Titans. The most recent meeting between these teams has been all Bengals.

Cincinnati is still looking for the offense to break out, but the Titans are coming off a terrible game against the Cleveland Browns, where they only scored three points. Both of these teams are looking to go 2-2, which one will get that second win?

Odds

The Bengals are currently 2.5-point road favorites against the Titans, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. Road favorites are somewhat of a rarity, but it seems like the oddsmakers don’t have too high of an opinion of Tennessee. However, Joe Burrow seems to be confident that his calf can only get stronger each week, and a healthy Burrow has this offense humming better than we’ve seen so far.

The over/under 40.5 points. It's a little lower than usual, but neither team has routinely put up points so far this season. So that makes sense.

Betting Trends

The Bengals have covered the spread 16.7 percent of games

The Titans have covered the spread 66.7 percent of games

Cincinnati is 1-1 as the favorite this season

Tennessee is 1-1 as the dog this season

The average score for games involving the Bengals is 37.7

The average score for games involving the Titans is 37.3

Expert predictions

CBS Sports has six of their eight experts taking the Bengals

Only one of ESPN’s experts is taking the Titans (at the time of writing this post)

The Athletic’s experts unanimously picked Cincinnati

NFL Pick Watch, which takes into account picks from around the web, has 81% of people taking the Bengals.

Despite the Bengals having yet to look like their typical offense this season, it seems people have seen enough to think they should take care of the Titans yet again. The key thing that Cincinnati does have going for it is their defense, and coordinator Lou Anarumo are finally coming into their own after overhauling the secondary. This defense has also shown its ability to stop Derrick Henry in the past, so can Ryan Tannehill do what he has yet to be able to do with Tennessee and tame the Bengals? Oddsmakers and experts don’t seem to think so.

Here is how our writers are picking the game as well.

Follow our Twitter page and ‘like’ our Facebook page to get all of the latest Cincinnati Bengals news, views and other fun stuff. Who Dey!