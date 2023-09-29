Bengals vs. Titans Injury Report: Irv Smith and Charlie Jones out

The Cincinnati Bengals will be down two starters when they take on the Tennessee Titans.

The good news is Joe Burrow will play after going full in practice this week following Monday’s win over L.A., which saw the veteran QB have no setbacks.

The bad news is tight end Irv Smith Jr. (hamstring) and punt returner Charlie Jones (thumb) are out after not practicing this week.

Zac Taylor says Joe Burrow looks good, practiced in full two days this week



With Smith out for a second straight week, the Bengals figure to call up Tanner Hudson from the practice squad again. Hudson had a nice showing vs. the Rams in his first regular-season action with the Bengals. Perhaps another solid outing will earn him a spot on the 53-man roster next week.

As for Jones, the fourth-round rookie has made an impact as a punter returner and No. 4 wide receiver. Trenton Irwin is currently listed as the backup punt returner.

Finally, backup linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither is questionable to play with a knee injury that had him limited Thursday and sidelined Friday.

For the Titans, they’ll be without wide receiver Treylon Burks (knee), linebacker Luke Gifford (hamstring), offensive lineman Peter Skoronski (appendectomy), and cornerback Elijah Molden (hamstring).

Check back later for the full Titans injury report.