Bengals fans’ confidence rises following win over Rams

The Cincinnati Bengals got in the win column on Monday night with their 19-16 win over the Los Angeles Rams.

The Bengals’ defense was outstanding in the win as they held the Rams to just 292 yards, recorded six sacks, and grabbed two interceptions.

There was a lot of concern about Joe Burrow and whether he was going to be able to suit up due to his calf injury. Thankfully, he was able to play and led the Bengals to their first win of the season.

In the latest Bengals Reacts Survey, fan confidence was at the highest it has been all season at 83%.

Cincinnati will now hit the road to face the Tennessee Titans, looking to get back to .500 on the season and improve to 2-2 overall.

The Titans are also entering this week with a 1-2 record and are coming off a 27-3 blowout loss to the Cleveland Browns.

Tennessee’s other loss came in Week 1 with a 16-15 loss to the New Orleans Saints. In Week 2, they picked up a 27-24 overtime win over the Los Angeles Chargers.

Ryan Tannehill is not off to a great start this season, as he has completed just 59% of his passes for 548 yards, one touchdown, and three interceptions.

Hopefully, we see the Bengals’ defense step up once again and make things difficult for a struggling Titans’ offense.

With the Bengals pushing to get back to .500, DraftKings conducted another poll asking what fans believe the Bengals’ record will be at their Week 7 BYE.

According to the poll, 55% of fans believe that the Bengals will enter the BYE week on a 4-game winning streak and will be sitting at 4-2 overall.

The Bengals and Titans will kick off at 1:00 pm ET on Sunday, and the game will air on FOX.