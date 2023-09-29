Bengals claim Devin Harper off waivers from Cowboys

The Cincinnati Bengals have a new player on defense.

According to NFL reporter Todd Archer, Cincinnati has claimed linebacker Devin Harper off of waivers from the Dallas Cowboys.

The Bengals have since confirmed the news while also placing wide receiver Charlie Jones on injured reserve to make room for Harper.

Weighing in at six feet and 238 pounds, Harper was a 2022 sixth-round NFL Draft pick out of Oklahoma State. He has appeared in six career regular-season games in Dallas, making three tackles. He’s played in all three games so far this season.

This comes in light of current Bengals linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither battling a knee injury that has him questionable to play in Week 4 vs. the Tennessee Titans.

Ironically, former Bengals linebacker Malik Jefferson could make the Cowboys’ gameday roster this week because of Harper landing in Cincinnati.

Cincinnati claimed LB Devin Harper off waivers. Cowboys hoped to re-sign him to practice squad if cleared. Look for C Brock Hoffman to get signed to 53 and LB Malik Jefferson to be a standard elevation. — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) September 29, 2023

