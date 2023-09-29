Ted Karras has no regrets for ‘up yours’ comment after 2022 Bengals-Titans game

The Cincinnati Bengals 2022 season started out slow, much like the 2023 season has, and then took off. They won their last 10 games, including two playoff games, and finished the regular season 12-4 (the Bills game was canceled). The 10-game win streak blurs a lot of the action together, and only big moments stick out.

There was one moment in the game against the Tennessee Titans. Actually, it wasn’t during the game, it was right after, as the players were leaving the field. Ted Karras, the charismatic Bengals center, had a few choice words for the opposition.

(WARNING: THE BELOW CLIP IS NSFW)

WATCH the most excited Bengal of them all (Karras) leaving the field and GIVING IT to Titans fans, this is AWESOME #Bengals #WhoDey pic.twitter.com/Dqea5XYHb8 — Mark Slaughter (@MarkVSlaughter) November 27, 2022

The Bengals are heading back to Nashville this weekend to face off against the Titans, who are also 1-2 and looking to get their season back on track. Obviously, the Titans and their fans were none too happy to hear Karras’ remarks, and the veteran center is ready to hear about it this weekend. He doesn’t have any regrets, though.

“No regrets. It is what it is,” Karras said, according to Jay Morrison. “Justice was served. He got fined [Titans’ Jeffery Simmons for punching Karras in the closing seconds of the game]. We’re gonna be back. It’s going to be a grit-fest again.”

When it came to getting heckled by Titans fans, he said, “I’m sure they’ll have something for me. It wasn’t particularly at the Tennessee fans, but that's what it was. I’m glad they didn’t get the stuff I was yelling at the Titans before that.”

The Titans are heading into Week 4 banged up on offense, but they boast one of the best pass-rushing defenses in the NFL, tied for fourth-most sacks so far this season. Karras and the rest of the offensive line have held up pretty well so far this season, minus some plays against future Hall of Fame players like Myles Garrett and Aaron Donald.

The five linemen will need to be on top of their games to keep a very non-mobile Joe Burrow safe in the backfield.

Hopefully, Karras walks off the field with just as much bravado and gusto as he walks off the field after another Bengals win on Sunday.