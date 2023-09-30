4 Bengals - Titans prop bets for NFL Week 4 at DraftKings Sportsbook

Sports betting was legalized earlier this year in the Queen City. With Kentucky recently overturning its position on the matter, the greater Cincinnati area may have more sports bettors.

One of the best ways to bet on sports is via prop bets, which often target the specific performance of certain players. Cincinnati’s offense hasn’t rewarded those who have bet on it, but that could change in the near future.

The Bengals will travel to Nashville in Week 4 to take on the Tennessee Titans. They are slight 2.5-point favorites in the game, and a plethora of Bengals-related prop bets are on the market.

Let’s dive into the top three prop bets for Sunday’s Cincinnati Bengals vs. Tennessee Titans game.

Joe Burrow over 1.5 touchdowns (-110)

Joe Burrow hasn’t looked like Joe Burrow this season. The calf strain seemed to play some factor, as did missing all of the preseason yet again. Burrow started to drive the ball better in the second half of the Bengals’ Monday Night Football win over Tennessee.

Burrow has thrown for two touchdowns this season but had 35 in 2022. Last season, he threw for at least two touchdowns in 11 of 16 games. Expect him to right the ship and get in the end zone multiple times.

Ryan Tannehill over 196.5 passing yards (-115)

The Bengals haven’t been the best defensive team in the league and gave up 269 passing yards to Matthew Stafford last week. Cincinnati is allowing 200.7 passing yards per game to opponents this season.

Tannehill has topped this total in two of three games this season and will be battling an inexperienced Bengals secondary. Take Tannehill to top his yards prop here.

Joe Mixon over 52.5 rushing yards (-110)

Joe Mixon has topped this total in every game this season. From Week 1 to Week 3, he’s rushed for 56, 59, and 65 yards, respectively. With the Bengals offense coming to life last week, Mixon ended with 19 carries.

He’s going to get fed the ball, especially if the Titans' game plan revolves around taking Burrow and the electric trio of receivers out of the game. Tennessee is allowing 69.3 rushing yards per game. Expect Mixon to get enough workload to top his prop.

Ja’Marr Chase under 85.5 receiving yards (-115)

Ja’Marr Chase had been bottled up throughout the first two weeks, totaling 80 yards combined against the Ravens and Browns. He went off for 12 receptions and 141 yards against the Rams.

Tennessee is going to pressure Burrow and should make it a focus to take Chase out of the game. Chase went under this total in six of 12 games last season, and with Burrow potentially still not 100%, Chase could struggle along with seeing ample double teams and safety help.