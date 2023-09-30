 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Tanner Hudson elevated to gameday roster vs. Titans

Time for Tanner Hudson to earn his spot on the 53.

By Jason Marcum
/ new
Los Angeles Rams v Cincinnati Bengals Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images

The Cincinnati Bengals have elevated tight end Tanner Hudson from the practice squad to the active roster for Sunday’s Week 4 game vs. the Tennessee Titans.

Hudson is classified as standard elevation. As a practice squad player elevated to the active roster, he will automatically revert to the practice squad on Monday.

However, with the Bengals being dangerously thin at tight end and no one really standing out in the offense, Hudson is likely on the verge of being signed to the 53-man roster if he has another solid outing Sunday.

And if Irv Smith Jr. can’t stay healthy, don’t be surprised if Hudson eventually makes his way into the starting lineup. He certainly was the Bengals’ most consistent tight end through the preseason, though a concussion cost him several weeks of action and likely a spot on the initial 53-man roster.

Let’s hope Hudson finally can show what he’s truly made of.

In This Stream

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Tennessee Titans 2023: Everything to know for Week 4

View all 16 stories

More From Cincy Jungle

Loading comments...