Chiefs’ Chris Jones spent last offseason focused on the Bengals and Joe Burrow

One of the best rivalries in the NFL right now is the Cincinnati Bengals and the Kansas City Chiefs.

On Friday, the rivalry had another entry, this time coming from Chiefs All-Pro defender Chris Jones.

In an appearance on the “New Heights” podcast with Travis and Jason Kelce, Jones had an interesting response when he was asked which Super Bowl means the most to him.

“I think this last one for me personally,” Jones said. “The year before that, we played the Cincinnati Bengals, and I missed Joe Burrow twice, and the motherf—– posted a picture talking about ‘Cartier glasses I can’t even look at you,’ and the picture was of me diving looking like a goofball diving for his ankles, I’m like okay.”

To take it a step further, Jones added that he spent all last offseason focused on Joe Burrow.

“My whole offseason, I’m training thinking about Joe Burrow. I had them painted pictures of Joe Burrow on the dummies, I swear to God.”

The Bengals and Chiefs will have the latest matchup in this heated rivalry on December 31st when the two face for a Week 17 matchup in Kansas City.

You can check out the full clip from Jones below.