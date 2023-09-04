Join the Cincy Jungle 2023 NFL Survivor Contest

Calling all fantasy footballers, sports bettors, and football fans! SB Nation and Cincy Jungle have a special and immensely fun opportunity for you to win money by picking weekly winners!

The network is launching a 2023 NFL Survivor Contest for our readers where picking the right winners could put money in your pocket, thanks to DraftKings Sportsbook! And there are two chances for winners—a first-place opportunity and a second-chance bracket. The winner of the first-place opportunity will win $250, while the winner of the second-chance bracket will win $100. If there is a tie, the prize will be split evenly among the winners.

In Week 1, you pick a team to win. If they win, you advance to Week 2, and if they lose or tie, you’re eliminated. You pick a team each week, and you are not allowed to pick the same team twice.

If you forget to make a pick in a given week, you’re eliminated. The last person (or people) standing wins. If everyone is eliminated before Week 18, the last people to lose win the prize.

For our purposes, the second-chance contest operates the same way but starts in Week 5 for anybody who was eliminated from the first contest or didn’t enter the first contest. If a person is alive heading into Week 5 from the first contest that started in Week 1, they’re ineligible for the second-chance contest.

Click the embedded game to enter and get started!