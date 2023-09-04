Andrew Brandt speculates that Joe Burrow’s camp could be delaying extension

Joe Burrow extension incoming?

In the immortal words of Lee Corso, not so fast, my friends.

At least, according to Sports Illustrated’s Andrew Brandt, a former NFL executive who believes Burrow’s camp may be delaying a contract extension with the Cincinnati Bengals.

Here’s his reasoning:

My sense, however, is that the delay is coming more from Burrow’s side. Maybe—and I would advise him of this—he does not want a seven-year deal (five extension years) and wants a shorter deal, like Dak Prescott, to have another bite at the free-agency apple at a younger age. Or maybe—and I would advise him of this as well—he wants to wait to negotiate a new contract until he has one year left on his contract (2024) or no years left on his contract (’25), although the Bengals will have the tag to work with.

Brandt also speculated that Burrow could be looking to get a fully guaranteed contract like Deshaun Watson.

All told, I doubt that Burrow and his camp are really trying to pull one of these two scenarios. He may be trying to get more guaranteed money than guys like Jalen Hurts, Lamar Jackson, and Justin Herbert got, but I don’t think it’s going to prevent a deal from getting done.

While the Bengals strongly prefer to get major extensions done before the regular season begins, it’s not unheard of for them to get a deal done in-season. Back in 2005, they signed Carson Palmer to his own mega extension in December.

Still, I’m guessing a deal gets done before Sunday’s kickoff with the Cleveland Browns. And hopefully, Tee Higgins gets his extension done too before the new season officially begins.

Be sure to read the full report at SI.