Denzel Ward still in concussion protocol

The Cleveland Browns could be without one of their best players when they face the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, the first week of the NFL season.

Ward suffered a concussion in the Browns’ final preseason game against the Kansas City Chiefs on August 26. But he was still unable to practice when Cleveland took the field again recently, though it was a short and light session.

Browns CB Denzel Ward (concussion protocol) sits out Monday's practicehttps://t.co/H5wgjlcUwa pic.twitter.com/TcCdcBRDby — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) September 4, 2023

Even more concerning is the fact that Ward has already suffered four concussions in his six-year career.

If he cannot go against the Bengals, that will put the Browns at a bit of a disadvantage, as they will have to go up against Joe Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, and Tyler Boyd without their best cornerback.

Remember, Chase mentioned Ward when he was asked to name some of the best corners in the league. And Ward apparently didn’t take it as a great compliment, seeing that Chase immediately mentioned that both Ward and teammate Greg Newsome were on his list in part because “they just talk crazy”.

From Denzel Ward’s IG story yesterday. pic.twitter.com/xP0lRtDI5n — Emmett Golden (@egoldie80) August 10, 2022

Of course, there is still a decent amount of time for Ward to pass the concussion protocol, so don’t be surprised if he suits up on Sunday.