Chidobe Awuzie will play vs. Browns

The Cincinnati Bengals will have Pro Bowl cornerback Chidobe Awuzie when they take on the Cleveland Browns in Week 1.

During his Monday press conference, head coach Zac Taylor confirmed that Awuzie has been fully cleared and will play this week.

Sunday will be a full-circle moment for Awuzie, who tore his ACL on the field of First Energy Stadium on October 31st last year. Since then, Awuzie has worked tirelessly to make sure he’s back on the field for the Week 1 opener.

Of course, the Bengals took a very cautious approach in getting Awuzie back up to game speed. He was limited for most of the training camp and didn’t begin doing 11-on-11 work until August 21st.

Now, Awuzie is ready to make his return and solidify what should be one of the best cornerback rooms in the league alongside Mike Hilton, Cam Taylor-Britt, and D.J. Turner.

“He’s arguably one of the smartest corners in the league,” Taylor said of Awuzie at Monday’s press conference. “He’s just got those instincts, that awareness. Physically as talented as anyone.

“There’s a lot that he brings to the table that people see and people don’t see. It’s good to get him back. Just him back in the huddle, him back there taking reps. He really makes those receivers work for everything that they get. I know that they would tell you that.

“He’s a great weapon to have back there.”

Let’s ride.

CHIDO AWUZIE BALL THIS SUNDAY pic.twitter.com/Q8tOo0mjBc — avery (@JaMarrJungle) September 4, 2023

