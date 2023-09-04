Bengals name team captains for 2023 season

Cincinnati Bengals fans, we have finally made it to Week 1.

After three preseason games, the time has finally come for the first meaningful football game of the NFL season as the Cincinnati Bengals face off against the Cleveland Browns in Cleveland this Sunday.

As the depth chart and 53-man roster are practically set, this afternoon, the team announced who will be representing this year's squad as team captains. Six players earned the honor of wearing the “C” on their chest, including QB Joe Burrow, DT D.J. Reader, DE Sam Hubbard, OC Ted Karras, RB Joe Mixon, and CB Mike Hilton.

Much Appreciated! Undrafted to a team captain https://t.co/DBG9l9AvJx — Mike Hilton (@MikeHilton_28) September 4, 2023

Five of the six captains are returning from last season's group, with the newest addition to the group being Hilton, who is replacing Vonn Bell. The two longest-tenured captains of the group are Burrow and Mixon, who’ve been voted captains each season since 2021.

It is finally game week. Sunday will be here before we know it.

Who Dey!