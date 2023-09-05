Bengals News (9/5): Tee Higgins shows love to his fans

The Cincinnati Bengals were working on Labor Day as they hit the practice field to prepare to take on the Cleveland Browns on Sunday.

Here is a look at some of the top Bengals stories from the long weekend.

Extension or no extension, Tee Higgins loves Bengals fans. After the event’s scheduled run time was over, the Bengals’ star receiver decided to stick around so fans waiting outside weren’t left out. Higgins could have easily left when he was scheduled to, but what a gesture from the wideout to not leave anyone out.

On Monday, the Bengals announced their 2023 team captains. In the always great Quick Hits piece from Geoff Hobson, he touches on that and the confirmed return of Chidobe Awuzie in Week 1. Awuzie will return to the same field where he tore his ACL last Halloween in his first game back from the injury.

While sounding optimistic about Joe Burrow’s recovery from his strained calf suffered July 27th, head coach Zac Taylor did not commit to us seeing No. 9 under center on Sunday. Taylor says they are taking things “day to day” with Burrow.

When defensive end Joseph Ossai suffered an ankle injury in the preseason finale against the Washington Commanders, the initial prognosis was that Ossai would miss four weeks. When speaking to the media Monday, Taylor shared a more positive update.

Everyone loves a good power ranking before the season starts. Much like last year, the Bengals won’t sneak up on anyone in 2023. Pro Football Network ranks them in their Top 5 once again and sees them as a serious Super Bowl threat.

When the Bengals spent heavily on their defense in free agency, they looked for seasoned veterans and leaders with postseason experience. When they signed Mike Hilton away from the rival Pittsburgh Steelers, they got just that. Heading in to his third year with the team, Hilton was named a team captain for the first time.

More from around the NFL:

Browns cornerback Denzel Ward missed the first practice of the week Monday, as he deals with a concussion suffered in the team’s preseason finale against the Kansas City Chiefs. Ward is a crucial part of Cleveland’s talented defensive backfield and this is certainly an injury for the Bengals to monitor.

An unfortunate setback for Los Angeles Rams wideout Cooper Kupp, as he is dealing with another hamstring issue, just days before the season begins. Unfortunately, some reports have suggested this could be something Kupp deals with for the long haul. The Rams travel to Cincinnati in Week 3.

San Fransisco 49ers star defensive end Nick Bosa and Kansas City Chiefs standout defensive tackle Chris Jones have still not reported to their respective teams. With the Chiefs set to play Thursday, it looks unlikely they’ll have Jones in the fold.

After 12 seasons, veteran tight end Kyle Rudolph announced his retirement on Monday. Most of his career was spent with the Minnesota Vikings as he was consistently a top tight end. Congrats, Kyle!