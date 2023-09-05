 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Bengals announce Week 1 uniform combo

White on white it is.

By Aaron Gershon
Syndication: The Enquirer Cara Owsley/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Cincinnati Bengals dropped its Week 1 uniform plan for its showdown with the AFC North rival Cleveland Browns in the ‘Land.’

Cincinnati will be rocking a white-on-white look with white jerseys and white pants but will sport black socks.

The Bengals have not won in Cleveland since 2017, a year that saw the Browns go 0-17, and Cincinnati left town with a 31-7 win behind a 286-yard passing day from Andy Dalton.

Joe Burrow is just 1-4 in his career against the Browns. He and the Bengals were swept by Cleveland during his rookie year of 2020. In 2021 Burrow lost his lone start against Cleveland but sat out the 2021 regular season finale with the AFC North and fourth playoff seed clinched.

And last year, the two teams split the season series with the Bengals winning 23-10 at home and losing 32-13 on the road on Monday Night Football.

Kickoff is scheduled for 1:00 pm ET Sunday.

