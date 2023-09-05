Bengals release first depth chart of 2023 NFL season

As the Cincinnati Bengals make their preparations for the Week 1 showdown with the Cleveland Browns, we got a look at their first official depth chart of the 2023 season.

Notable position battles we watched in the preseason seem to have been settled by the coaching staff. Trayveon Williams is listed as the second running back behind veteran Joe Mixon. Jonah Williams is slated to start at right tackle after splitting time with Jackson Carman in camp. Carman is listed as the backup right tackle and will likely be the “swing tackle” the team uses this season.

At cornerback, Chidobe Awuzie is cleared and is ready to man the No. 1 corner spot, with Cam Taylor-Britt set to control the other boundary corner position. The two most notable changes are the ones we expected, with second-year safety Dax Hill set to replace the departed Jessie Bates III, while free agent signing Nick Scott will step into Vonn Bell’s old role.

Rookie Charlie Jones will handle the punt returns after Trent Taylor was released and signed with the Chicago Bears after final cuts. Chris Evans will be back to returning kicks, much like we saw in the last two seasons.

The battles have been determined, the plan is currently being installed. All that is left now is the trek up I-70 to hopefully reverse the team’s recent fortune playing in Cleveland.

