Bengals remain narrow favorites over Browns in Week 1

The Cincinnati Bengals will open up on the road on Sunday, facing off against a divisional opponent for the second year in a row. They will take on the Cleveland Browns at 1 pm ET and attempt to prove their struggles against the Browns over the last three years are overblown.

According to Draft Kings Sportsbook, the Bengals are 2.5-point favorites over the Browns in Cleveland, basically stating that if you bet they will cover, they need to beat the Browns by three points or more for you to collect.

The Bengals haven’t had an easy time with their in-state rival since Joe Burrow was named starting quarterback in his rookie year. They’ve won one of their last six matchups against the Browns since the beginning of the 2020 season, but that hasn’t meant much for either team.

While the Browns have enjoyed success against the Bengals, they’ve enjoyed not much else. The Bengals, on the other hand, took a trip to the Super Bowl and two consecutive berths in the AFC Championship Game.

The Bengals started their 2022 campaign with an 0-2 record, which hurt their case for the No. 1 overall seed. They’ll look to avoid that mistake starting on Sunday.