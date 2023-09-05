Garrett Nelson and Zach Gentry join Bengals PS; Tyler Murray cut from it

The Cincinnati Bengals have signed tight end Zach Gentry and defensive end Garrett Nelson to the practice squad, the team announced Tuesday.

In a corresponding move, the Bengals released linebacker Tyler Murray from the practice squad. Murray, a rookie out of the University of Memphis, originally signed with the Bengals as an undrafted free agent in May.

Nelson, weighing in 6-foot-4 and 245 pounds, is a rookie out of the University of Nebraska, He was an undrafted free agent signee of the Miami Dolphins this year, spending the offseason and training camp with the Dolphins. He recorded five tackles with one sack in three preseason games.

Gentry, standing at 6-foot-8 and 265 pounds, is a fifth-year player out of the University of Michigan. He was originally a fifth-round pick of the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2019. He’s since played in 40 regular-season games (26 starts) for the Steelers, catching 39 passes for 303 yards.

The Bengals’ practice squad is now at the 16-player limit.