Talking Football with Bengal Jim and Friends: Elizabeth Blackburn, Mrs. Higgins & Cincy Bobs!

Cincinnati Bengals 2021 Fan of the Year Jimmie Foster and his crew bring their star-studded show to the Cincy Jungle podcast network.

The 2023 season is almost officially underway and Bengal Jim’s newest season has a great lineup to kick things off this week! Elizabeth Blackburn from the team’s front office joins the program to hopefully bring about some updates and news, as well as sharing her outlook for the season.

The gang is also expected to be joined by Tee Higgins’ mother on the program. She is a Twitter favorite and will bring high levels of entertainment to the episode!

Cincy Bobs is also making an appearance, so you won’t want to miss the fun starting at 8 p.m. ET Tuesday night!