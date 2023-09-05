Talking Football with Bengal Jim and Friends: Elizabeth Blackburn, Mrs. Higgins & Cincy Bobs!

The 2023 season is almost officially underway and Bengal Jim’s newest season has a great lineup to kick things off this week! Elizabeth Blackburn from the team’s front office joins the program to hopefully bring about some updates and news, as well as sharing her outlook for the season.
The gang is also expected to be joined by Tee Higgins’ mother on the program. She is a Twitter favorite and will bring high levels of entertainment to the episode!
Cincy Bobs is also making an appearance, so you won’t want to miss the fun starting at 8 p.m. ET Tuesday night!
If you’re unable to join us live here at Cincy Jungle or YouTube for every episode, all of our podcast content is available here on CJ, the Stitcher, Spotify, iHeart Radio and Google Play Music apps, the Bengal Jim’s Tailgate Experience YouTube channel, as well as through Megaphone and, as always, on iTunes! Thanks for listening and go subscribe to our channels to be notified when we’re going live and when new episodes are available!
Loading comments...