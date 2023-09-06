The Browns feel they have Joe Burrow’s number, says Tony Grossi

Joe Burrow is 1-4 against the Cleveland Browns. That’s twice as many losses as he has against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Baltimore Ravens, and Los Angeles Chargers, who are the only other teams to have even two wins against the superstar QB.

Of course, two of those losses against the Browns came in Burrow’s rookie season. And in the other two, Myles Garrett, arguably the most talented pass rusher in the league, wreaked havoc on lackluster Cincinnati offensive lines on his way to a combined three sacks.

Needless to say, Burrow has had a lot of success outside those five games against Cleveland, including the last time he played the Browns, a 23-10 victory in Week 14 of last year.

Still, Cleveland’s players seem pretty confident that they can win again on Sunday. Tony Grossi, who covers the Browns for 850 ESPN had this to say:

I don’t think they’re intimidated. I think the Browns feel, “We’ve got his number,” particularly Myles Garrett and Denzel Ward. And Burrow himself has talked about this. He hates the fact that he can’t beat this team. He did last year in Cincinnati, finally got it out of the way, but I think the Browns feel they have the edge.

Watch the clip below:

"I don't think they're intimidated, I think the Browns feel, 'We've got his number,'" - @TonyGrossi on the Browns defense not fearing Joe Burrow. pic.twitter.com/hhxRzrVojM — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) September 5, 2023

Ward, of course, is still in the concussion protocol. If he can’t go, that will be a huge loss for the Browns. Ward played a major part in Cleveland’s win over Cincinnati in Week 9 of 2021, as the cornerback returned an interception 99 yards in the first quarter to set the stage for a blowout victory.

So will Cleveland’s confidence be enough on Sunday? Or did Burrow and the Bengals turn the corner late last season and finally figure out how to handle Garrett and company? We’ll find out soon.