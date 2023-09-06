Bengals vs. Browns Injury Report: Joe Burrow goes full; Denzel Ward returns

Ahead of the Cincinnati Bengals Week 1 matchup with the Cleveland Browns, there are some key injuries to watch for on both sides.

Prior to practice, Bengals head coach Zac Taylor spoke to the media and said he expected franchise quarterback Joe Burrow (calf) to be a full participant in practice. Burrow going full should put him on track to start Sunday in Cleveland.

Taylor also said Joseph Ossai (ankle) was still “day to day,” but him not practicing Wednesday makes playing Sunday an extremely long shot.

Later in the afternoon, the team released their official injury report, which had Ossai out and Burrow going full along with D’Ante Smith (shoulder) and Tyler Boyd (toe).

The toe designation explains Boyd's absence last week, but he was back Monday and full go today.



Burrow, as expected, listed as "full" pic.twitter.com/MHpKquHlaM — Jay Morrison (@ByJayMorrison) September 6, 2023

As for the Browns, they released their full injury report and it was confirmed that standout cornerback Denzel Ward (concussion) did practice.

#Browns CB Denzel Ward back at practice today as he works through concussion protocol. pic.twitter.com/yPGFft6T2q — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) September 6, 2023

Here is the Browns’ full injury report:

Ward was officially listed as a limited participant, so his status for Sunday is still up in the air.

Guard Joel Bitonio and wide receiver Amari Cooper both got veteran rest days and will be good to go Sunday.

Receiver Marquise Goodwin (illness), defensive back Juan Thornhill (calf) and defensive end Alex Wright (knee) were all also limited.

With no official game status designations, there will be plenty to watch for from both teams as the week goes on.