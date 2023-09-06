The Orange and Black Insider Bengals podcast: Northern Exposure

Week 1 is just about ready to kick off and the Bengals’ season starts off with a bang against the Cleveland Browns. We talk about some of the keys and storylines going into this game, but will also bringing you a full opposition preview with special guest Thomas Moore of SB Nation’s Dawgs By Nature on Thursday evening.

On top of our own discussions with the Week 1 “Battle of Ohio”, we are taking a look around the division through the eyes of pros who cover them. We welcome in BLEAV in Steelers host and old friend, Mark Bergin to give us the scoop on all things Pittsburgh 2023.

Join us Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET, or else catch it on your favorite platform afterward!