Joe Burrow gets historic contract extension with Bengals, per report

It’s finally done. Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals have agreed to one of the richest contract extensions in NFL history and easily the biggest in franchise history.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, it’s a five-year deal worth up to $275 million. It’s also got $219 million in guaranteed money.

I’d say drinks are on Joseph Lee Burrow tonight.

Oh, and this news broke right as the Kansas City Chiefs kicked off their season. Safe to say that rivalry is still going strong.

The Bengals effectively confirmed the news with the tweets seen below.

Now entering Year 4 of his NFL career, Burrow has already established himself as one of the most impactful players that Cincinnati sports have ever seen.

Yes, Burrow has done that much in just three years.

After all, he already is the Bengals’ all-time leader in postseason wins with five. For perspective, the Bengals had just five playoff wins all-time before Burrow. He’s also led the Bengals to consecutive AFC North titles for the first time in franchise history.

Burrow also already holds the Bengals’ single-season records for passing attempts (606 in 2022), completions (414 in 2022), passing yards (4611 in 2021), touchdown passes (35 in 2022), and passer rating (108.3 in 2021)

His most impressive achievement was leading the Bengals to Super Bowl LVI in just his second professional season, which also saw the franchise end its 31-year drought of no playoff wins. That year saw Burrow and the Bengals win three playoff games to claim the AFC Championship before narrowly falling to the Rams in Super Bowl LVI.

Now that Burrow’s deal is done, the Bengals will try to extend wide receiver Tee Higgins, as he’s entering the final year of his four-year rookie contract. That deal was never going to get done before Burrow got his, so hopefully, the Bengals will strike a deal with Higgins very soon.

Typically, the Bengals don’t hand out big-money extensions in-season, which is why getting a deal done now was important. Sunday’s kickoff with the Cleveland Browns was seemingly the deadline for Burrow and the Bengals to get a deal done. It may also be the deadline for Higgins to get his deal.

With Burrow wrapped up, the Bengals will focus on getting Higgins’ extension done before Sunday.

