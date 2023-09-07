ESPN’s bold prediction has Joe Burrow breaking records in 2023

The Cincinnati Bengals are set to kick off the 2023 season on Sunday against the Cleveland Browns.

ESPN most recently released an article discussing bold predictions for each team, and Seth Walder shared his for the Bengals.

Walder stated, “Burrow will set the new standard for completion percentage over expectation (CPOE), beating out Matt Ryan’s plus-8.3% in 2016. Burrow’s elite trait is accuracy — he led the league in CPOE in 2021 with a plus-6%, and he has exceptional receivers yet again. That will allow him to establish the highest mark in the metric, which was developed by NFL Next Gen Stats in 2016.”

With back-to-back AFC Championship appearances and franchise-setting numbers, this would certainly help Burrow’s case for Most Valuable Player this season.

The article also went on to say the Bengals have a 44% chance of winning the AFC North and a 73% chance of making the playoffs.

ESPN has the Bengals sitting a projected win total of 10.6, with the 16th hardest schedule in the 2023-24 season.

This is a massive season for this Bengals team after numerous players have said it is a “Super Bowl or bust” kind of year.

With a revamped offensive line, a plethora of offensive weapons, a talented and healthy defense, and an entire returning coach staff, there should be no doubt the Bengals have a chance to reach the Super Bowl for the second time in three years.