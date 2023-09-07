Zac Taylor ranks inside the top 10 in 4th-down decision-making

The Cincinnati Bengals are gearing up for week one of the 2023-24 season this Sunday against the Cleveland Browns.

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor has continued to improve as a head coach over the last few seasons and continues to make a statement leading Cincinnati to back-to-back AFC Championships.

According to The 33rd Team, Taylor shines in one specific category.

Taylor enters at number nine in the NFL for head coaches' decision-making on 4th-down calls.

Which coaches make the right calls on forth downs most often? Our friends at @SportsInfo_SIS dug into the data to find out pic.twitter.com/fzYnTcU2WN — The 33rd Team (@The33rdTeamFB) September 5, 2023

Taylor is listed for his success/win probability on 4th down over the last two seasons.

The Bengals head coach earned the ninth spot with -0.6 WP added and a 65% correct call rate.

Coach Taylor has rarely been shy to go for it on 4th down with Burrow under center and the playmakers he has to throw to.

With the addition of Orlando Brown Jr. on the Bengals' revamped offensive line, I don’t see the Bengals straying away from going for on 4th down this upcoming season.