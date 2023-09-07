Twitter reactions to Joe Burrow contract extension

The Cincinnati Bengals are getting set to kick off their 2023-24 season on Sunday against the Cleveland Browns.

However, Thursday was reason to celebrate as Joe Burrow’s contract extension was officially announced, and Burrow will be in Cincinnati for the foreseeable future.

Adam Schefter was the first to report the extension, which will see Burrow get a five-year $275 million extension.

Burrow is entering his fourth season in the NFL and has already established himself as one of the best players in the league.

As noted on Cincy Jungle, He has already become the all-time leader in postseason wins in Bengals’ history and holds the single-season records for passing attempts (606 in 2022), completions (414 in 2022), passing yards (4611 in 2021), touchdown passes (35 in 2022), and passer rating (108.3 in 2021).

Oh, and the deal was announced during Chiefs vs. Lions, as if you needed any more assurance that Cincinnati - Kansas City is the NFL’s best rivalry.

Now that the deal is done, here is how Twitter reacted to the extension.

The previous high for guaranteed money given in #Bengals history was $31M to Orlando Brown Jr. in March.



Burrow gets $219M guaranteed.



Go ahead and marinate on that for a minute. pic.twitter.com/q3VJTlMbvn — Paul Dehner Jr. (@pauldehnerjr) September 8, 2023

BREAKING: Joe Burrow and the #Bengals have agreed on a 5-year, $275 Million extension that makes him the highest-paid player in NFL History, per ESPN. #WHODEY #ThatsMyQB pic.twitter.com/i6Lorhb6zh — Cincinnati (@CincyProblems) September 8, 2023

And there it is!



BuT THe BenGalS aRe ChEaP



Now, we gonna hear “that’s stupid you don’t have enough money to sign other players”



Let’em hate! Congrats Joe, Congrats Bengals & Congrats CINCINNATI https://t.co/KVahgy6hwj — Bengal Jim’s BTR (@bengaljims_BTR) September 8, 2023

You could tell who was being either honest or understood football by whether they think the Bengals pay QBs. They get it done. — Chris Roling (@Chris_Roling) September 8, 2023

People will talk about many numbers involving the Burrow contract and they all deserve introspection.



One matters more than anything to the Bengals brass: Signed through 2029. — Paul Dehner Jr. (@pauldehnerjr) September 8, 2023

Joe Burrow and Nick Bosa landed record deals one day apart, but have other ties. The two players underwent major knee surgeries weeks apart in 2020, each with Dr. Neal S ElAttrache. Burrow had a torn ACL, PCL and MCL, and Bosa had a torn ACL and lateral meniscus. The two rehabbed… — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 8, 2023

Joe Burrow looking at every other NFL contract pic.twitter.com/xx8k5uy2hW — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) September 8, 2023

Joe Burrow: The new highest-paid player in NFL History pic.twitter.com/Hqh8n6mCd7 — PFF (@PFF) September 8, 2023

Joe Burrow’s five-year run:



2019: Wins National Championship and Heisman Trophy.



2020: Drafted No. 1 overall.



2021: Named Comeback Player of the Year, reaches Super Bowl.



2022: Reaches AFC Championship Game.



2023: Lands biggest contract in NFL history. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 8, 2023

Congrats to Joe Burrow, the NFL's best QB. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) September 8, 2023

Imagine thinking Mike Brown wasn’t gonna spend the money on Joe Burrow.



A lot of pissed off 12-year-olds in Baltimore tonight — Benny (@BennyMacBlog) September 8, 2023

Joe Burrow had 2 years and $41M remaining on his contract.



This extension will make the total remaining deal 7 years for $316M. — Goodberry (@JoeGoodberry) September 8, 2023

BANG.



Quarterback ONE is extended.

5 years, $275m



$219.1m guaranteed. Highest paid player in NFL history.



Next step: Lombardi hoisting.



Joe Burrow stays a #Bengals



PAY THA MAN. pic.twitter.com/bbcIaaddi9 — Nati Sports (@Nati_Sports) September 8, 2023

Signed Joe Burrow on Paul Brown’s birthday #Bengals — Bengals Football (@CincinnatiBZN) September 8, 2023

JOE BURROW IS THE QUARTERBACK OF THE BENGALS FOR THE NEXT 7 SEASONS. — Drew Garrison (@DrewGarrison) September 8, 2023

Joe Burrow’s contract agreement goes public during the Chiefs game and is so savage and that mentality will carry them to the Super Bowl this year #whodey — Milo (@milomillywally) September 8, 2023

i’m so happy i love joe burrow i love duke tobin i love the cincinnati bengals i love cincinnati i love america i love our planet i love life i love y’all — avery (@JaMarrJungle) September 8, 2023

What a “poverty franchise” Cincinnati is giving out the richest contract in NFL history ‍♂️ — Taylor (@_TaylorCornell) September 8, 2023

Can the Bengals still extend & afford Higgins?



YES



Will the Bengals still extend Higgins?



Not sure. — Goodberry (@JoeGoodberry) September 8, 2023

Joe Burrow is a Cincinnati Bengal through 2029 — Bengalscentre (@bengaIscentre) September 8, 2023

The Bengals won tonight

That’s all I care about — Matt (@CoachMinich) September 8, 2023

