Twitter reactions to Joe Burrow contract extension

The Cincinnati Bengals are getting set to kick off their 2023-24 season on Sunday against the Cleveland Browns.
However, Thursday was reason to celebrate as Joe Burrow’s contract extension was officially announced, and Burrow will be in Cincinnati for the foreseeable future.
Adam Schefter was the first to report the extension, which will see Burrow get a five-year $275 million extension.
Burrow is entering his fourth season in the NFL and has already established himself as one of the best players in the league.
As noted on Cincy Jungle, He has already become the all-time leader in postseason wins in Bengals’ history and holds the single-season records for passing attempts (606 in 2022), completions (414 in 2022), passing yards (4611 in 2021), touchdown passes (35 in 2022), and passer rating (108.3 in 2021).
Oh, and the deal was announced during Chiefs vs. Lions, as if you needed any more assurance that Cincinnati - Kansas City is the NFL’s best rivalry.
Now that the deal is done, here is how Twitter reacted to the extension.
September 8, 2023
The previous high for guaranteed money given in #Bengals history was $31M to Orlando Brown Jr. in March.— Paul Dehner Jr. (@pauldehnerjr) September 8, 2023
Burrow gets $219M guaranteed.
Go ahead and marinate on that for a minute. pic.twitter.com/q3VJTlMbvn
BREAKING: Joe Burrow and the #Bengals have agreed on a 5-year, $275 Million extension that makes him the highest-paid player in NFL History, per ESPN. #WHODEY #ThatsMyQB pic.twitter.com/i6Lorhb6zh— Cincinnati (@CincyProblems) September 8, 2023
And there it is!— Bengal Jim’s BTR (@bengaljims_BTR) September 8, 2023
BuT THe BenGalS aRe ChEaP
Now, we gonna hear “that’s stupid you don’t have enough money to sign other players”
Let’em hate! Congrats Joe, Congrats Bengals & Congrats CINCINNATI https://t.co/KVahgy6hwj
You could tell who was being either honest or understood football by whether they think the Bengals pay QBs. They get it done.— Chris Roling (@Chris_Roling) September 8, 2023
People will talk about many numbers involving the Burrow contract and they all deserve introspection.— Paul Dehner Jr. (@pauldehnerjr) September 8, 2023
One matters more than anything to the Bengals brass: Signed through 2029.
Joe Burrow and Nick Bosa landed record deals one day apart, but have other ties. The two players underwent major knee surgeries weeks apart in 2020, each with Dr. Neal S ElAttrache. Burrow had a torn ACL, PCL and MCL, and Bosa had a torn ACL and lateral meniscus. The two rehabbed…— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 8, 2023
Joe Burrow looking at every other NFL contract pic.twitter.com/xx8k5uy2hW— Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) September 8, 2023
Joe Burrow: The new highest-paid player in NFL History pic.twitter.com/Hqh8n6mCd7— PFF (@PFF) September 8, 2023
Joe Burrow’s five-year run:— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 8, 2023
2019: Wins National Championship and Heisman Trophy.
2020: Drafted No. 1 overall.
2021: Named Comeback Player of the Year, reaches Super Bowl.
2022: Reaches AFC Championship Game.
2023: Lands biggest contract in NFL history.
Congrats to Joe Burrow, the NFL's best QB.— Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) September 8, 2023
Imagine thinking Mike Brown wasn’t gonna spend the money on Joe Burrow.— Benny (@BennyMacBlog) September 8, 2023
A lot of pissed off 12-year-olds in Baltimore tonight
Joe Burrow had 2 years and $41M remaining on his contract.— Goodberry (@JoeGoodberry) September 8, 2023
This extension will make the total remaining deal 7 years for $316M.
BANG.— Nati Sports (@Nati_Sports) September 8, 2023
Quarterback ONE is extended.
5 years, $275m
$219.1m guaranteed. Highest paid player in NFL history.
Next step: Lombardi hoisting.
Joe Burrow stays a #Bengals
PAY THA MAN. pic.twitter.com/bbcIaaddi9
Signed Joe Burrow on Paul Brown’s birthday #Bengals— Bengals Football (@CincinnatiBZN) September 8, 2023
JOE BURROW IS THE QUARTERBACK OF THE BENGALS FOR THE NEXT 7 SEASONS.— Drew Garrison (@DrewGarrison) September 8, 2023
Joe Burrow’s contract agreement goes public during the Chiefs game and is so savage and that mentality will carry them to the Super Bowl this year #whodey— Milo (@milomillywally) September 8, 2023
Almost— (@BengalsCaptain) September 8, 2023
LFG JOE BURROW!!!! #Bengals Lombardi incoming! pic.twitter.com/kkAF2B0ZEg
i’m so happy i love joe burrow i love duke tobin i love the cincinnati bengals i love cincinnati i love america i love our planet i love life i love y’all— avery (@JaMarrJungle) September 8, 2023
What a “poverty franchise” Cincinnati is giving out the richest contract in NFL history ♂️— Taylor (@_TaylorCornell) September 8, 2023
Can the Bengals still extend & afford Higgins?— Goodberry (@JoeGoodberry) September 8, 2023
YES
Will the Bengals still extend Higgins?
Not sure.
Joe Burrow is a Cincinnati Bengal through 2029— Bengalscentre (@bengaIscentre) September 8, 2023
Cincy secured their guy. @JoeyB https://t.co/7wIELv0dtJ pic.twitter.com/Oe1nvIdBMu— NFL (@NFL) September 8, 2023
The Bengals won tonight— Matt (@CoachMinich) September 8, 2023
That’s all I care about
