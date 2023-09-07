 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Breaking News THE DEAL IS DONE

Twitter reactions to Joe Burrow contract extension

Burrow is now under contract with the Bengals through 2029!

By Adam Haste
The Cincinnati Bengals are getting set to kick off their 2023-24 season on Sunday against the Cleveland Browns.

However, Thursday was reason to celebrate as Joe Burrow’s contract extension was officially announced, and Burrow will be in Cincinnati for the foreseeable future.

Adam Schefter was the first to report the extension, which will see Burrow get a five-year $275 million extension.

Burrow is entering his fourth season in the NFL and has already established himself as one of the best players in the league.

As noted on Cincy Jungle, He has already become the all-time leader in postseason wins in Bengals’ history and holds the single-season records for passing attempts (606 in 2022), completions (414 in 2022), passing yards (4611 in 2021), touchdown passes (35 in 2022), and passer rating (108.3 in 2021).

Oh, and the deal was announced during Chiefs vs. Lions, as if you needed any more assurance that Cincinnati - Kansas City is the NFL’s best rivalry.

Now that the deal is done, here is how Twitter reacted to the extension.

