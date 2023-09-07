The Bengals obviously made sure to have Joe Burrow deal announced during Chiefs vs. Lions

Finally, the Joe Burrow deal is done.

Given the circumstances, you have to wonder how long said deal has actually been done.

Allow me to explain.

Coming into Thursday, the expectation was that the Cincinnati Bengals and QB1 would hammer out an extension before Sunday’s kickoff with the Cleveland Browns.

Thankfully, that happened, and the timing of the deal being announced is curious, to say the least.

That’s because the deal, initially reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter, was broken right as the Kansas City Chiefs kicked off the 2023 NFL season vs. the Detroit Lions.

In case you missed the previous two NFL seasons, Bengals vs. Chiefs has become the NFL’s premiere rivalry, highlighted by two straight AFC Championship thrillers, so it feels a little too coincidental that the Burrow deal was announced while the Chiefs were the focus of the sports world ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

Week 17, Sunday, December 31st at 4:25 pm ET on CBS. You might wanna mark that one down.