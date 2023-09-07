What’s next for Tee Higgins?

The Cincinnati Bengals made history Thursday night when they signed franchise quarterback Joe Burrow to a historic contract extension. It was inevitable that No. 9 would reset the market, and now it is officially done.

Now that Burrow is in the fold until 2029, the focus is turning to another major offensive weapon in Tee Higgins. Higgins is going into the final year of his four-year rookie contract, and there has been virtually no news of negotiations with him or his camp.

There are three likely options for how this will play out:

Higgins Gets Extended

The Bengals can still extend Higgins. The money is there, though it may be difficult if the plan is to extend Ja’Marr Chase next off-season (and that is the plan). While contract negotiations after the season start aren’t common, it is still a possibility.

Higgins Is Franchised After This Season

The Bengals are no strangers to using the franchise tag on wide receivers. The Bengals tagged A.J. Green in the 2020 season before he departed for the Arizona Cardinals in 2021. Higgins would be a candidate after 2023. That would buy the team time to negotiate a long-term deal or find a trade partner if they can’t.

Higgins Leaves in 2024 Free Agency

This is the least likely of the options, but still an option. Even with the Bengals’ know love of compensatory picks, it is hard to see them allowing a talent like Higgins to simply walk for nothing.

What do you think Burrow’s deal means for Higgins? Let us know in the poll below and the comment section!

Poll What does Joe Burrow’s deal mean for Tee Higgins? Higgins gets extended

Higgins gets franchised

Higgins leaves as a free agent. vote view results 42% Higgins gets extended (36 votes)

53% Higgins gets franchised (45 votes)

3% Higgins leaves as a free agent. (3 votes) 84 votes total Vote Now

