Joe Burrow signs record-breaking extension on Paul Brown’s birthday

Over the last few years, the Cincinnati Bengals would’ve made Paul Brown, who helped start the team in 1968 and pioneered their entrance into the NFL in 1970, proud.

His son, Mike Brown, is the current owner and just signed Ohio native Joe Burrow to a record-breaking deal, which was finalized on his father’s birthday.

Paul Brown was born in Norwalk, Ohio, on September 7th, 1908.

The Bengals have notoriously not spent much money on big-name players over the last several seasons and seemed to create a rift when they didn’t bring back offensive lineman Andrew Whitworth.

What a coach. Remembering a great man on his birthday. So glad he drafted me. pic.twitter.com/amZsxaQWBy — Ken Anderson (@KenAndersonNFL) September 8, 2023

Times are changing, and the franchise is starting to open its pocketbook. It has helped that the team has managed two straight AFC Championship games and its first Super Bowl appearance since the 1980s over the past few seasons.

Burrow has been the steadfast weapon for the Bengals since being the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. His contract extension will be a five-year, $275 million deal which includes $219.01 million guaranteed. He will now be the highest-paid player in NFL history.

There’s no doubt that Burrow is the type of player and character that is good for Cincinnati. The Bengals should want him in the Queen City for quite a while, and the team made that happen.

The agreement would’ve made Paul Brown, who helped bring the Bengals to their first two Super Bowls in the 1980s, proud. Now, with Mike leading the way, they’ll be hoping to get to the biggest event in the league and be crowned champions in the coming years.

Happy Birthday to our founder, Paul Brown pic.twitter.com/mqg1v7JBZA — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) September 7, 2023

Let’s hope Burrow can make that dream a reality.