4 Bengals-Browns prop bets to consider at DraftKings Sportsbook

Sports betting hasn’t been around long in the Queen City. Just earlier this year, the state of Ohio made it legal to place a wager, and that includes props, which can be a multitude of different types of bets on many of your favorite players.

Props, or proposition bets, can be anything from the number of yards Ja’Marr Chase or Joe Burrow end with to who will score the first touchdown of the game. However, to get a wide variety of odds and bets, one should check out DraftKings Sportsbook, which is among the leaders in the industry.

Let’s dive into the top four prop bets for Sunday’s Cincinnati Bengals vs. Cleveland Browns game.

Joe Burrow over 267.5 passing yards

Burrow didn’t get much of a training camp and didn’t play at all in the preseason, but that didn’t hurt the superstar much last season, as he missed the bulk of camp and the preseason with an appendectomy. Burrow threw for 338 yards and 2 touchdowns against the Steelers in the Bengals’ season opener.

Burrow went Over this total in 9 of 16 games last season. With Orlando Brown Jr. on the offensive line and a new, explosive tight end in Irv Smith Jr., Burrow should be able to have a field day even against a difficult secondary.

Nick Chubb under 75.5 rushing yards

One name: D.J. Reader. He is among the best run-stopping nose tackles in the NFL and should be primed to be a key factor for the Bengals against the Browns on Sunday. Chubb went for 101 yards when the Browns beat the Bengals in the first of two matchups in 2022. In the second, with Reader active, Chubb had just 34 rushing yards.

Chubb topped this total in 13 of 17 games last season, but Reader should help stop that and clog the middle of the field, where Chubb often does his best work. Assume his presence will limit the star back and take Under 75.5 rushing yards.

Ja’Marr Chase Over 76.5 receiving yards

When it comes to consistency and execution, Ja’Marr Chase is better than most. He also has a connection with Burrow that goes back to their days at LSU. That should help them shake off the rust. With Denzel Ward on the field for Cleveland, single covering Chase and allowing safety help with Tee Higgins may be a smart and reasonable move for the Browns.

That should create mismatches and could allow Chase to erupt. In the 12 games he played last season, Chase topped this total in all but four of them. He went for 129 yards in Week 1 before Burrow the chemistry and reps with other targets. Chase should again be Burrow’s go-to target. He went for 119 in his lone matchup against Cleveland last season and is primed to again dominate on Sunday.

Deshaun Watson Over 1.5 passing touchdowns

Deshaun Watson struggled far more than most expected last season. During his first season in Cleveland after missing all of 2021, Watson’s struggle to reacclimate to the speed of the game was to be expected. He started to figure it out, though, throwing for five touchdowns over his last two games. He threw for two or more touchdowns in 11 of 16 games in 2020.

The Bengals lost their starting two safeties, and that could create some small mishaps early on in the season as the chemistry starts to develop. This should be somewhat of a high-scoring game, and Watson, with a full offseason under his belt, should perform well.