Bengals News (9/8): Joe Burrow makes NFL History

Report: Joe Burrow Agrees To Contract Extension

The deal hammered out by Cincinnati Bengals executive vice president Katie Blackburn and Burrow rep Brian Ayrault reportedly makes Joe Burrow the highest-paid player in NFL history.

All Things Battle Of Ohio: What The Rookies Know; How Mike Browns Sees 100th Battle

What better way to celebrate Sunday’s 100th Battle of Ohio (1 p.m.-Cincinnati’s Local 12) than to check in with some Bengals rookies to see what they know about the rivalry with the Browns before Thursday’s practice on Paul Brown’s 115th birthday?

Kickstand Cocktails Teams Up With Cincinnati Bengals

The spicy vodka canned cocktail will make its debut at Paycor Stadium during the home opener on September 17th.

Five things to watch: Bengals at Browns

The Bengals open the 2023 regular season on the road at Cleveland in the 100th installment of the “Battle of Ohio” on Sunday.

Joe Burrow extension $188m more in GTD than any player in team history

The only man who can top this number is probably Joe Burrow himself.

Report: Potential Cincinnati Bengals Wide Receiver Tee Higgins Extension With Bengals Considered Unlikely

Higgins is entering the final year of his rookie contract and is eligible for the franchise tag after this season if Cincinnati wants to keep him for another year but can't come to an agreement.

Cincinnati Bengals Tight End Irv Smith on Bengals Offense Since Joe Burrow Returned: 'We Haven't Missed a Beat'

Smith isn't worried about the missed time with Joe Burrow as he declared that this year is the healthiest he's felt himself coming off an NFL training camp.

Justin Jefferson says his situation 'different' than others, extension up to Vikings

Justin Jefferson and the Vikings have yet to strike an agreement on a massive extension. Jefferson told reporters on Thursday that the contract is "up to" the team. Something to watch for as the Bengals attempt to extend Tee Higgins.

Buccaneers WR Mike Evans keeping focus on field with extension deadline looming

Mike Evans' agent set a deadline for an extension for Saturday, Sept. 9, but so far, the two parties haven't neared an agreement. With only two days left before that deadline arrives, Evans knows time is running out.

Week 1 NFL picks: Jets unanimously predicted to top Bills in Aaron Rodgers' debut; Steelers to beat 49ers?

Can the Steelers knock off the 49ers in Pittsburgh? Who'll win a potential shootout between the Dolphins and Chargers? How does Aaron Rodgers' Jets debut play out vs. the rival Bills? Check out the Week 1 game picks!

Saints' Jimmy Graham won't be charged for August arrest

Saints tight end Jimmy Graham will not face charges for his August arrest in California, according to a spokesperson for the Orange County district attorney's office.

Former Super Bowl champion Joe Flacco: 'I can still play'

Former Super Bowl champion Joe Flacco, 38, enters this season as a free agent hoping he can land with a team at some point: 'I can still play.'

Magic Johnson on being Commanders part owner -- 'A lot of minorities standing on my shoulders'

Magic Johnson said the Commanders' season opener Sunday will be emotional for him as he reflects on the impact his part-ownership of the team will have on other minorities.

Predicting the 2023 NFL MVP: Patrick Mahomes stands as early favorit

PFF breaks down the NFL's top MVP candidates.

Mark Andrews getting "better" but quad injury still limiting him in practice

Ravens tight end Mark Andrews was limited in practice again Thursday.

Chiefs hopeful Travis Kelce will play next week vs. Jaguars

Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce was inactive for the Chiefs' Week 1 contest with the Lions.