Bengals vs. Browns Injury Report: Denzel Ward in; Juan Thornhill questionable

As the Cincinnati Bengals wrap up preparations for the season opener against the Cleveland Browns, they no longer have to worry about Joe Burrow’s long-term future, and it would appear they don’t need to worry about his status for Sunday.

Burrow is good to go after a calf strain took his whole training camp.

The Bengals’ official injury report suggests that the Bengals will be near full strength on Sunday.

Joseph Ossai (ankle) was in uniform but didn’t practice Friday and will not play Sunday. Head coach Zac Taylor added that Ossai is on “a really good pace” to return soon.

Tyler Boyd (toe) and D’Ante Smith (shoulder) both went full and appear ready to go.

Chidobe Awuzie (rest) got the day off but will be ready to take the field for the first time since Halloween last year.

For Cleveland, Pro Bowl cornerback Denzel Ward (concussion) was removed from the report and appears good to go for Sunday.

Most everyone should be set to take the field Sunday for Cleveland. The only questionable player on their report is safety Juan Thornhill, who popped up on the report with a calf injury. If Thornhill can’t go, Rodney McLeod will likely start in his place.

With both teams looking healthy, the 100th Battle of Ohio will likely be an entertaining one.

Check out all of our Orange and Black Insider content here on CJ, the Stitcher, Spotify, iHeart Radio, our YouTube channel, and, as always, on iTunes! WHO DEY!!