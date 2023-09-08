 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Joseph Ossai takes big step in recovery

It looks like Ossai won’t be sidelined much longer.

By Jason Marcum
Baltimore Ravens v Cincinnati Bengals Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images

The Cincinnati Bengals won’t have Joseph Ossai in Week 1, as the third-year defensive end is still recovering from an ankle injury suffered in the preseason finale. It was reportedly a high ankle sprain that could sideline him for up to four weeks.

While Ossai will be inactive vs. the Cleveland Browns, it appears there’s a chance he could play in the Week 2 home opener vs. the Baltimore Ravens.

During Friday’s practice, Ossai took a big step in his recovery by returning to the field with his uniform, helmet, and cleats.

Granted, he didn’t do any drills during the open portion of practice to media, but just being out there in uniform for the first time since his injury is a significant step.

Unless there’s a setback, my guess is Ossai is back by the Week 3 Monday Night Football clash with the Los Angeles Rams. That may be the target game anyhow, as he’d get an extra day of recovery for that one.

In the meantime, the Bengals will be relying heavily on backups Cam Sample and Myles Murphy to help take some pressure off of starting ends Trey Hendrickson and Sam Hubbard.

