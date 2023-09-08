Joe Burrow will play vs. Browns

It’s go time.

After Joe Burrow got his mega contract extension Thursday night, Friday brought confirmation that QB1 will start Sunday’s contest between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns.

Head coach Zac Taylor made the announcement following Friday’s practice, which was the third straight day in which Burrow was a full participant.

"Yes, he's going to play." Zac Taylor on Joe Burrow on playing Sunday. — Mike Petraglia (@Trags) September 8, 2023

Burrow, who is now the richest player in NFL history, missed all of training camp and the preseason with a calf injury suffered on July 27th. That put his status for Game 1 very much in question, but thankfully, he returned to practice last week. That means he will get two full weeks of practice in before suiting up in the Bengals’ regular-season opener.

Once Burrow practiced fully on Wednesday, there was never really any doubt he would play Sunday, but it’s still wonderful to hear Taylor confirm the fourth-year veteran will suit up.

For what it’s worth, the Pro Football Doc team believes that Burrow will be limited for the first few weeks of the regular season while working his way back from the calf injury and the long layoff.

Our panel of doctors had no doubts about him starting Week 1, but still believe he will have limited ability to escape and run from the pocket in the early weeks of the season.

So don’t be surprised if the Bengals go with a lot of quick passes in Cleveland and don’t work Burrow around the pocket much against what could be the NFL’s best defensive line.

"We want him here forever." Zac Taylor on making Joe Burrow part of the culture of the Bengals. — Mike Petraglia (@Trags) September 8, 2023

