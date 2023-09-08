 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Tee Higgins and Bengals reportedly not close to a deal: Not in team’s future plans?

Is Tee Higgins set to play his final season in Cincinnati?

UPDATE 1

Adding to her earlier report, Kelsey Conway believes that Tee Higgins is not in the Bengals’ future plans. She also says it “doesn’t seem likely” that the Bengals will utilize the franchise tag on Higgins next offseason.

That all seems rather shocking, if true,

Joe Burrow’s deal is done. Will Tee Higgins get his next?

For pretty much the entire offseason, the belief was the Cincinnati Bengals would prioritize extending Burrow, then do the same with Higgins, who is entering the final year of his four-year rookie contract.

It took a while to get Burrow’s deal wrapped up, but it happened with enough time to ‘think’ the Bengals could now focus on getting a deal done for Higgins before Sunday’s opener vs. the Cleveland Browns.

Unfortunately, that’s highly unlikely to happen, according to Cincinnati Enquirer reporter Kelsey Conway, who even said it would be “shocking” if a deal gets done before Sunday’s kickoff.

The Bengals don’t typically hand out big contract extensions during the season, but they should make an exception with Higgins, depending on how much his agent is asking for.

While Higgins is entering the final year of his deal, the Bengals do have some leverage in the form of the franchise tag. This could turn into the same scenario that played out in the 2022 offseason with Jessie Bates, who was hit with the tag after his four-year rookie deal was up. He sat out most of the offseason, training camp, and the preseason, then returned for Week 1 that season before hitting unrestricted free agency this past offseason.

Unless the Bengals and Higgins can work out a deal during the regular season, that scenario is very much in play for the 2024 offseason.

What do you think will happen with Higgins?

