The Cincinnati Bengals have had a very good offseason in terms of getting new deals with core players.

Trey Hendrickson, Logan Wilson, and now Joe Burrow were three players the franchise prioritized getting new deals with before Week 1. They accomplished this, but they’ve still got another major deal to eventually work out.

That would be one Tee Higgins, who is entering the final year of his rookie contract. While the Bengals have worked to get him a new contract, that was unlikely to ever happen before Burrow got his new contract, which is the richest in NFL history.

However, a report surfaced Friday that the Bengals were unlikely to get an extension done with Higgins before Week 1 and that a deal does not appear close to being finalized.

And given the Bengals’ history of not handing out major contract extensions in-season, you have to wonder if Higgins will get a new deal done before 2024 free agency when he could get hit with the franchise tag.

That’s led to a bit of frustration being expressed by Tyler Boyd for his fellow wideout.

Tyler Boyd happy for Joe Burrow but realizes this may mean Tee Higgins got "short end of stick" - for now. Will say this, Higgins was very relaxed and pleasant in Bengals room Friday. pic.twitter.com/IkTQCfjmvN — Mike Petraglia (@Trags) September 8, 2023

“He (Higgins) got the short end of the stick,” Boyd said of Higgins. “He’s worth a lot. They have to come up with some type of agreement. I hope they get something done over the next couple of weeks. Tee’s a guy that’s gonna go out there and dominate each and every game. When his number’s called, he always delivers. We gotta get him rolling as well.”

Hard to blame Boyd for being frustrated that his teammate hasn’t gotten a life-changing extension yet, something the former got in 2019 following his first three seasons in Cincinnati.

Here’s to hoping the same happens for Higgins before 2023 comes to a close and we don’t have to do the Jessie Bates franchise tag song and dance all over again.

