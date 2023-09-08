Bengals Reacts on who will be 2023 Offensive MVP

The Cincinnati Bengals take on the Cleveland Browns on the road on Sunday to open up their 2023 NFL season. This will be the second year in a row they play their first game against a division rival, and they’ll be looking to not repeat the mistakes they made in the first couple of games of the 2022 season, which cost them the No. 1 overall seed when the regular season was over.

As if we weren’t excited enough about the beginning of a brand-new season, the Bengals and their star quarterback announced on Thursday night they reached an agreement on a five-year extension that makes Joe Burrow the highest-paid player in NFL history.

When DraftKings asked Bengals fans to vote on who would be the Bengals’ 2023 Offensive MVP, it should come as no surprise that 69% of them voted for Joe Cool.

Burrow led the Bengals to the Super Bowl to wrap up the 2021 season and led them back to the AFC Championship game in 2022. In both games, he lacked the offensive line to help the team win, yet the team lost both games by just three points.

Now the Bengals head into 2023 with the best offensive line Burrow has had in his young career, thanks to the signing of free agent Orlando Brown Jr. and moving Jonah Williams to right tackle.

Considering the offseason moves and the fact that the big three receivers, Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, and Tyler Boyd, are all still in Bengals uniforms, I think there’s a pretty good chance that Burrow could win league MVP as well.