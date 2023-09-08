 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Myles Garrett, Ja’Marr Chase trade barbs over ‘elves’ remark

The Browns have a giant elf on their field but don’t want to be called elves.

By Jason Garrison
Syndication: The Enquirer Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Cincinnati Bengals head to Cleveland to take on the Browns in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season on Sunday, opening with a division opponent for the second year in a row.

The Bengals, coming off two consecutive AFC Championship games, having won one, are obviously brimming with confidence, and it showed when Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase spoke to Fox19’s Jeremy Rauch.

“It feels like a regular game to me,” he said. “It don’t feel no different. It’s just the hooping and hollering about the Cleveland Browns. I was about to call them the elves. I don’t really hear it. If you ask me, I don’t really pay attention to it because Cleveland is Cleveland.”

First, Chase’s comments somewhat mirrored JuJu Smith-Schuster’s statement about the Browns made when he was still a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers before the 2020 Wild Card game in which the Browns won. Second, this is what Chase was talking about when he mentioned elves.

Are they dogs? Elves? A color? Who knows.

What we do know is Browns defensive end Myles Garrett wasn’t very happy about Chase’s statement, saying the elves comment was “a little too far,” according to Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot.

The game starts at 1 pm ET, and both Garrett and Chase will get a chance to let their play do the talking.

But don’t ya just love the drama?

