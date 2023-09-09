Tee Higgins and Sam Hubbard react to Joe Burrow’s new deal

Joe Burrow got his deal. Tee Higgins might not get a deal any time soon. But that didn’t stop the big receiver from expressing his excitement about his quarterback being in Cincinnati for years to come.

Higgins called the money “life-changing” and joked that Burrow could “buy an island if he wants to.”

“He can buy an island.” pic.twitter.com/24Tv2OIUGH — Jay Morrison (@ByJayMorrison) September 8, 2023

And Sam Hubbard, who received a four-year contract extension two years ago, shared that the entire locker room is “very excited” after the $275 million deal was finalized. He also said that “everybody’s happy” and that “the future’s secure.”

"Future is secure and I know this locker room is very excited and relieved." Sam Hubbard on Joe Burrow's $275 million contract extension pic.twitter.com/D2EBqLWjg6 — Mike Petraglia (@Trags) September 8, 2023

So there are good vibes all around, as this is something Burrow’s teammates knew was going to happen and needed to happen.

Meanwhile, as AtoZ Sports’ John Sheeran noted, this does not mean there is not room under the cap for Higgins. Rather, it comes down to how much Katie Blackburn and the front office want to make an extension for the star receiver happen. We discuss in the video below:

