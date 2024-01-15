Free agents for Bengals fans to watch in Steelers - Bills game

Hey, it’s a team Cincinnati Bengals fans have formed a bond with over the last couple of seasons playing against a team Bengals fans hate with the fury of 1,000 suns!

The Steelers backed their way right into the playoffs and are traveling to Buffalo to face the Bills in a game the home team is looking to make a statement. The Bengals season is over, but Bengals fans have their eyes set on 2024.

Here are a few free agents playing in the Great White North the Bengals could be interested in once the new league year begins.

Bills S Micah Hyde

Hey, I’m throwing a Hail Mary right away! The Bengals hoped Dax Hill would be able to replace Jessie Bates, but Jessie Bates is kinda irreplaceable. Hill is without a doubt an athlete and he excels at some things, but a center field-type deep safety he is not. At least not yet. If Hyde decides to play somewhere other than Buffalo, he could fit as a veteran presence in the defensive backfield while Hill and Jordan Battle develop.

Bills DT DaQuan Jones

DJ Reader is a free agent, and he’s also probably not going to be fully healthy by the time the season starts. I hope I’m wrong, and the Bengals are able to bring back a healthy Reader on a two-year deal. If Reader’s not available, though, they could do a lot worse than Jones, if the big man decides he wants to play for an 11th year or beyond. Jones wouldn’t be cheap, but he’d definitely be able to thrive in a Lou Anarumo defense that made Reader the best run-stopping nose tackle in the league.

Bills DT Tim Settle

Want a defensive tackle to add to the rotation, but you don’t want to spend a ton of money? Look no further! Settle isn’t Reader, but he’s a guy you can trust who can rotate in with BJ Hill and another couple of tackles in hopes of keeping everyone fresh. I know it’s boring, but I see it as a Bengals second-wave move.

Steelers DT Armon Watts

Here’s another rotational guy who played well when he was able to get on the field with the Steelers. He wouldn’t break the bank, and he’ll be able to help keep the Bengals defensive line healthy deeper into the season. The Bengals have had luck when it comes to signing free agents from the Steelers.

Steelers CB Chandon Sullivan

The starting corners for the Bengals are going to DJ Turner, CTB, and Mike Hilton. The only thing that will stop that is an injury. Sullivan could be an extra hand in the CB room. It’s likely Chidobe Awuzie is gone, and Sullivan could just join DJ Ivey and others as very valuable depth.

Who else will you be keeping an eye on?