Bengals sending World War II veteran to Super Bowl

The Cincinnati Bengals won’t be playing in the Super Bowl in February, but a longtime Bengals fan will still be there to experience the action. The Bengals gave away a couple of sets of tickets to the big game, and one pair goes to a long-time season ticket holder.

George Klopp Sr. still remembers his first Bengals game all the way back in 1968. An exhibition game against the Kansas City Chiefs was the first of many for the 97-year-old World War II veteran.

Since then, Klopp has gone to almost all of the home games the Bengals have played.

He can recall the Super Bowl runs the Bengals made in the 1980s, the -27 degree wind chill Freezer Bowl against the then San Diego Chargers. Klopp has been around for the biggest moments in NFL history, and now, he gets to witness the biggest game of them all.

Bengals director of engagement Elizabeth Blackburn also gave a pair of Super Bowl tickets away to fans who answered Bengals trivia questions at a tailgate before the Week 18 finale vs. the Cleveland Browns.

Have a ball, George!